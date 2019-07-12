Amir Khan defeats Australian boxer Billy Dib in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD: Former unified light-welterweight world champion, Amir Khan, beat Australian boxer Billy Dib in Jeddah on Friday, in the match the British Pakistani Olympic fighter makes him the face of boxing in Saudi Arabia, Geo News reported .

Khan was originally slated to face Indian Neeraj Goyat at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah less than three months after he was controversially defeated by Terence Crawford. Khan was reportedly being paid £7m, £3m more than he earned against Crawford, to headline a team event between fighters representing Pakistan and India. However, Goyat was forced to pull out of the match due to injuries sustained in a car accident and Dib was invited to take his place. Khan and Dib competed for the WBC International Welterweight Championship, part of a series of events at Jeddah’s Season Festival. Khan will take part in the finale fight that includes other international boxers like Hughie Fury, Prince Patel and Dave Penasola.