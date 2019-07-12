CPO suspends Taxila SHO for harassing women

RAWALPINDI: The City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Friday suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Taxila, Faisal Manzoor, who was allegedly harassing women sexually.

The complainant has presented audio recording of SHO Taxila before CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana in this regard. The City Police Officer (CPO) has immediately suspended SHO Taxila and ordered an inquiry. The complainant also declared that they have audio recording of the said SHO that reveals the questionable conversation. The CPO took notice of this and suspended SHO. The CPO said that a thorough inquiry shall be carried out upon these allegations, and if the allegations proved then suspended SHO Faisal Manzoor will be punished accordingly.