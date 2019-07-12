close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
KI
Khalid Iqbal
July 13, 2019

CPO suspends Taxila SHO for harassing women

National

KI
Khalid Iqbal
July 13, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Friday suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Taxila, Faisal Manzoor, who was allegedly harassing women sexually.

The complainant has presented audio recording of SHO Taxila before CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana in this regard. The City Police Officer (CPO) has immediately suspended SHO Taxila and ordered an inquiry. The complainant also declared that they have audio recording of the said SHO that reveals the questionable conversation. The CPO took notice of this and suspended SHO. The CPO said that a thorough inquiry shall be carried out upon these allegations, and if the allegations proved then suspended SHO Faisal Manzoor will be punished accordingly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus