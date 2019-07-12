Worthy of greatness

This refers to the letter ‘What we need’ (July 10) by Lahrib Akram. Our problem is that we expect from our cricket team to win the world cup, forgetting that even the participation of the team in the world cup was not certain a few years back. We became eligible only when we defeated another team at the bottom of the table. Then our team rose from the ashes to defeat strong teams like England, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.