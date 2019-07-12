Seminar on PM’s initiatives for youth empowerment

Islamabad: National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised an awareness seminar titled ‘PM Imran Khan’s Initiatives for Educational Uplift, Empowerment of Youth & our Social Responsibilities’ in collaboration with Jawanan Pakistan, says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik presided the seminar while Social Activist and Parliamentarian Uzma Riaz Jadoon was the chief guest. Representatives of civil society, youth organisations, students, civil servants and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

NCSW chairman said in his address that progress of Pakistan relates to the empowerment and prosperity of youth. Major portion of our population is comprised on youth. Present government has initiated multiple programs aimed at quality education and Job opportunities and skills development to utilize the youth’s capabilities constructively. Government will provide loans to youth through ‘Wazir-i-Azam Kamyab Jawan Programme’. Among these loans 50% share has been reserved for women.

National Youth Empowerment Cards are being issued for the special and poor persons. Several schemes have also been devised to create education and job opportunities and skills development to utilize the youth’s capabilities.