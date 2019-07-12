close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 13, 2019

Seminar on PM’s initiatives for youth empowerment

Islamabad

 
July 13, 2019

Islamabad: National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised an awareness seminar titled ‘PM Imran Khan’s Initiatives for Educational Uplift, Empowerment of Youth & our Social Responsibilities’ in collaboration with Jawanan Pakistan, says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik presided the seminar while Social Activist and Parliamentarian Uzma Riaz Jadoon was the chief guest. Representatives of civil society, youth organisations, students, civil servants and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

NCSW chairman said in his address that progress of Pakistan relates to the empowerment and prosperity of youth. Major portion of our population is comprised on youth. Present government has initiated multiple programs aimed at quality education and Job opportunities and skills development to utilize the youth’s capabilities constructively. Government will provide loans to youth through ‘Wazir-i-Azam Kamyab Jawan Programme’. Among these loans 50% share has been reserved for women.

National Youth Empowerment Cards are being issued for the special and poor persons. Several schemes have also been devised to create education and job opportunities and skills development to utilize the youth’s capabilities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus