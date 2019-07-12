close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
Madrassa student electrocuted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

LAHORE: A 7-year-old boy was electrocuted while turning on a water pump installed in a madrassa in the Factory Area on Friday. The deceased identified as Ahsan hailed from Depalpur and lived here in a madrassa for religious education. On the day of the incident, he suffered a severe electric shock when he turned on the water pump. He was removed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

