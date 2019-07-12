Sadiqabad train accident: Death toll rises to 24 as more bodies found

BAHAWALPUR: The death toll of Walhar Railway Station accident rose to 24 as three more injured passengers died of their injuries at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan on Friday.

Pakistan Railways staffers continued on Friday the operation to remove the wreckage from the loop line. An inquiry committee in its preliminary report has held the train driver responsible for the tragic accident as he failed to stop the train despite the red signal on the track. The report also mentioned that the speed of the train was more than permitted.

Reportedly, the people are upset over the statements of the railways officials that the station master had mistakenly changed the loop that caused the disaster. According to Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, the best available medical treatment is being provided to the injured at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Sadiqabad.