SMIU VC inaugurates tree plantation drive

KARACHI: Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh inaugurated trees plantation campaign. The vice chancellor inaugurated the campaign by planting a tree at the university’s Thomas Henry Vines lawn.

Addressing the ceremony the Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh said trees are like lungs of the earth. Existence of Trees are very important for Sindh especially Karachi needs tree plantation at large scale to counterbalance the effects of climate change, he said. “SMIU gives importance to green earth, in this connection, we are going to launch huge tree plantation drive with the collaboration of forest department at our Malir campus of Education City where construction work on 100 acres of land is going on” he added further. Highlighting the importance of green campus, the vice chancellor said in our Malir campus it will be mandatory for every student to plant at least one tree and he would bound to look after it.

At the occasions Deans, faculty members, principle staff officers and different head of departments were also present in the ceremony.***