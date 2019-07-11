LDA City file holders development charges halved

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam has said the file holders of LDA City will have to deposit only half of the development charges for their plots.

He was talking to the media during his visit to review status of land procurement and development works in the scheme here on Thursday. Phase I of LDA City was being developed on an area of 13,000 kanals of land and development work on a chunk of 2,000 kanals land had already been commenced, he added.

He said Rs 3 billion were being allocated in the new budget of LDA for carrying out development works in the scheme. The LDA DG the central park of the scheme would be developed on 330 kanals land while a plot measuring 16 kanals had been earmarked for construction of the central mosque in the scheme near the under-construction sports complex.

He told that a world class cricket stadium for the visually-impaired people, a sports complex as well as model graveyard had already been set up on land in LDA City. He said that for ensuring transparency and safeguarding the proprietary rights of the file holders, all the relevant record had been uploaded on LDA's website www.lda.gop.pk. He said the land owners who would offer their land directly to LDA for the scheme, the LDA would provide them with residential plots equal to 31 per cent of the land offered by them. They will have to pay only 50 per cent of the development charges, he added.