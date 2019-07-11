Thirst for water

Our locality has been facing severe scarcity of water, all because of the ever increasing pressure from new colonies being set up in the outskirts of Lahore. The water supply is being taken by these new colonies who attach their lines to the few water supply facilities. As a result of this even our tap water has run dry. We requested the municipal commissioner to provide a new water facility in our locality but to no avail.

The municipal authorities seem to hold an apathetic attitude towards providing public amenities to the people of our community. Our people have been facing severe water scarcity for many months now. I wish to draw the attention of the concerned ministry and local authorities towards the severity of our plight and appeal to others to use water conservatively.

M Hammad

Lahore