TNSM head Maulana Sufi Muhammad passes away

PESHAWAR: Head of banned Tanzim Nifaz-e-Shariat Muhammadi (TNSM) Maulana Sufi Muhammad passed away after a protracted illness on Thursday. He was 86. His funeral prayers were offered at Lal Qila village in Maidan, in Lower Dir. His son Maulana Abdullah led the prayers. The octogenarian TNSM chief had been suffering from various diseases since long.