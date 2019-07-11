School turned into warehouse in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Ali Gabol raided Government Primary School Sawai Manjotho, Shaheed Benazirabad to find classes turned into fertiliser warehouse by influentials of the area.

The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Ali Gabol summoned District Officer Education Primary Nisar Ahmed Khaskheli and inquired about the situation. Expressing annoyance, he ordered to immediately get the school vacated and classes started.

As many as five teachers were posted and 50 students enrolled in the Government Primary School Sawai Manjotho before it was occupied by the influential elements and turned into warehouse.

The education department did nothing to redress the situation. The residents expressed pleasure over action by Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate and have demanded action against the errant education department officials. They also demanded starting of classes at the earliest possible time. It is a common practice in many parts of Sindh that schools are turned into warehouses, stables and autaq of the influentials with the connivance of the education

department.