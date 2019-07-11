close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

School turned into warehouse in Nawabshah

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

NAWABSHAH: Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Ali Gabol raided Government Primary School Sawai Manjotho, Shaheed Benazirabad to find classes turned into fertiliser warehouse by influentials of the area.

The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Ali Gabol summoned District Officer Education Primary Nisar Ahmed Khaskheli and inquired about the situation. Expressing annoyance, he ordered to immediately get the school vacated and classes started.

As many as five teachers were posted and 50 students enrolled in the Government Primary School Sawai Manjotho before it was occupied by the influential elements and turned into warehouse.

The education department did nothing to redress the situation. The residents expressed pleasure over action by Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate and have demanded action against the errant education department officials. They also demanded starting of classes at the earliest possible time. It is a common practice in many parts of Sindh that schools are turned into warehouses, stables and autaq of the influentials with the connivance of the education

department.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus