PIA Haj flight departs to Jeddah from Sialkot

SIALKOT: The Haj flight operations started on Thursday when a PIA flight departed to Jeddah from Sialkot International Airport with 307 pilgrims.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Bilal Haider, Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) vice chairman, chief executive officer SIAL Maj Gen (ret) Muhammad Abid Nazeer, Engineer Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Malik Muhammad Ashraf and many others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing a ceremony, the DC said a dual-way road would be constructed with a cost of Rs 8 billion to link Sialkot airport with Jehlum, Kharian and vast areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). He said the project would be completed in 2023.