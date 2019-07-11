13 killed as Lahore-bound bus overturns in Attock

ATTOCK: At least 13 passengers were killed and several others were injured when a passenger bus overturned at an interchange of the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near the Hasanabdal city of Punjab’s Attock district on Thursday morning.

According to a Motorway Police spokesman, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding coach due to a slippery road. The bus was travelling from Swat to Lahore.Rescue officials said 59 passengers were onboard the bus when it crashed. The dead and the injured were shifted to a hospital in Taxila.The driver of the bus was arrested and shifted to Hasanabdal police station.