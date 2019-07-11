13 killed as Lahore-bound bus overturns in Attock

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ATTOCK: At least 13 passengers were killed and several others were injured when a passenger bus overturned at an interchange of the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near the Hasanabdal city of Punjab’s Attock district on Thursday morning.
According to a Motorway Police spokesman, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding coach due to a slippery road. The bus was travelling from Swat to Lahore.Rescue officials said 59 passengers were onboard the bus when it crashed. The dead and the injured were shifted to a hospital in Taxila.The driver of the bus was arrested and shifted to Hasanabdal police station.
ATTOCK: At least 13 passengers were killed and several others were injured when a passenger bus overturned at an interchange of the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near the Hasanabdal city of Punjab’s Attock district on Thursday morning.
According to a Motorway Police spokesman, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding coach due to a slippery road. The bus was travelling from Swat to Lahore.Rescue officials said 59 passengers were onboard the bus when it crashed. The dead and the injured were shifted to a hospital in Taxila.The driver of the bus was arrested and shifted to Hasanabdal police station.