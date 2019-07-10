Commonwealth moot: Qureshi shares govt’s vision for Pakistan’s uplift

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday gave an overview of economic reforms of the government at the Extraordinary Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting (CFAMM) here on Wednesday, and said Pakistan believed in people-centric development.

The meeting was convened to mark the 70th anniversary of the London Declaration, which marked the creation of the Commonwealth of Nations. The meeting was chaired by the UK in its capacity as the current Chair-in-Office.

The foreign ministers of the member states discussed matters of collective interest and deliberated upon the role of Commonwealth in economic development, governance and social development to realise the shared vision of a fairer, a more prosperous, a more sustainable and a more secure future.

Expressing Pakistan’s commitment to deliver on the vision of the Commonwealth, Foreign Minister Qureshi, who was leading a Pakistan delegation, briefed the meeting on steps taken towards building sustainable institutions and inclusive society, internalising good governance and mainstreaming gender parity.

He stated that rule of law, eradication of corruption, economic development and social justice are key priorities of the government for long-term and sustainable growth.Speaking on gender equality, the foreign minister shared there was an ever-growing number of Pakistani women entering work force and the government had introduced legislation to protect the rights of women and their economic and social empowerment. Pakistan was cognisant of its human rights obligations and takes its commitment to the minorities very seriously, Qureshi added.

Giving an overview of economic reforms of the government, foreign minister Qureshi said Pakistan believed in people-centric development. The foreign minister also highlighted the special focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan on youth and the various programmes that had been started for economic uplift.

On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the foreign minister said the project was fast reaching fruition and would make Pakistan a regional hub for economic activity.He further apprised the Commonwealth ministers that Pakistan’s National Development Strategy — Vision 2025 — remained fully aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prime Minister Khan’s government had recently launched a comprehensive program for poverty alleviation called Ehsaas that would focus on areas hit by the Afghan war, the foreign minister said.

Qureshi briefed the delegates on Pakistan’s successful fight against extremism and terrorism and the measures taken by the government against hate speech, violent extremism, money laundering and terror financing.

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth, the foreign minister also announced issuance of a commemorative postage stamp by Pakistan as an expression of solidarity with the organisation. Pakistan stood out as the only member state to have launched this initiative, which was highly appreciated by all the delegates. The foreign minister also interacted with the foreign ministers of other Commonwealth countries.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of the Commonwealth. The Annual Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) mechanism was established to provide political oversight and guidance for implementation of mandates agreed by leaders in the period between Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGMs). Its meetings are held annually.