Kiwis down India in a thriller to move into World Cup final

MANCHESTER: New Zealand stunned India to reach their second successive World Cup final as they survived Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics to clinch a thrilling 18-run win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

It was a superb display by the underdog Black Caps, who came into the match on the back of three straight defeats by Pakistan, Australia and England and only qualified for the semi-finals on net run-rate, while India topped the 10-team group stage.