Kiwis down India in a thriller to move into World Cup final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER: New Zealand stunned India to reach their second successive World Cup final as they survived Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics to clinch a thrilling 18-run win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
It was a superb display by the underdog Black Caps, who came into the match on the back of three straight defeats by Pakistan, Australia and England and only qualified for the semi-finals on net run-rate, while India topped the 10-team group stage.
MANCHESTER: New Zealand stunned India to reach their second successive World Cup final as they survived Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics to clinch a thrilling 18-run win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
It was a superb display by the underdog Black Caps, who came into the match on the back of three straight defeats by Pakistan, Australia and England and only qualified for the semi-finals on net run-rate, while India topped the 10-team group stage.