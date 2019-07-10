close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

150 workers of godowns booked over resisting raiding team

National

July 11, 2019

MULTAN: Some 150 workers of sugar two godowns attacked police and raiding team on Wednesday.

Reportedly, a team of special branch, police and revenue department, raided a godown near Central Jail and found 1,000 sugar bags in it. The team sealed the godown.

On the tip-off, the team raided another gowdown and found 1,200 sugar bags there. At that time godown owners Muhammad Bilal Chishti and Hafiz Bilal attacked the team with 150 workers. They manhandled the team and used abusive language and resisted the sealing of the godown.

