Pak players make progress in Int’l Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players made steady progress in the Penang Junior Squash International under way in Malaysia.Naveedur Rehman won his second and third round matches easily in the under-19 category.
Results: Under-13: Abdullah Nawaz (Pakistan) won third round match against Kuashvan Gunasekaran (Malaysia) 11-3, 11-5, 11-6
Under-15: Humam Ahmad (Pakistan) won third round against Yujin Ikeda (Japan) 11-6, 11-8, 11-8; M.Hanif (Pakistan) won third round against Rohan Gandhi (USA) 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6; Huzaifa Ibrahim won third round against Apa Fatialova (New Zealand) 11-6, 11-4, 11-6
Under-17: Ashab Irfan (Pakistan) won 3rd round match against Afikumi Murakami (HK) 11-4, 11-6, 11-13, 11-5
Under-19: Naveedur Rehman (Pakistan) won first round against Nicolas Chee (Malaysia) 12-10, 11-1, 11-6 and second round against Low Watze (MAS) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6
Girls’ under-17: Amna Fayyaz won her second round against Rafu Takahashi (JPN) 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.
