16 Wasa officers promoted

LAHORE :Sixteen assistant directors (Engg)/SDOs in BS-17 were appointed as deputy director (Engg)/XEN (BS-18) on current-charge basis here on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued on July 9, 2019, the assistant directors (Engg)/SDO in BS-17 were promoted under Rule 10-B of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules-1974, with immediate effect.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said the recent promotion of assistant directors (Engg)/SDO was the biggest promotion in the history of Wasa. He said the agency would give due respect and reward to its officers and workers.

Those who have been promoted are: Adil Farooq, senior construction engineer-VI (DC-II), Hafiz Muhammad Raheel Ashraf, XEN (O&M-III), Ravi Town, Muhammad Sherjeel Hussain, XEN (O&M-II), G.B.Town, Hisham Pervaiz Vaseer, deputy director (P&D), Amjad Ali, XEN (O&M-I), Ravi Town, Hafiz Muhammad Ghufran Sadiq, XEN (O&M-II) Iqbal Town, Mian Hamid Lal, posted in LDA, Yasir Ali Abadi, deputy director (P&D), Zohaib Butt, XEN (O&M-III), Iqbal Town, Sufian Habib, deputy director (QCD), Asghar Ali, posted in LDA, Shamas Ayoub, XEN (O&M-I) Nishtar Town, Muzaffar Abbas, senior construction engineer-VII (DC-I), Waqas Liaqat, XEN (O&M-II) Shalimar Town, Mudassar Javaid, deputy director (Stores) and Quba Khalid Shah, deputy director (Training).