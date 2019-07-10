Huzaifa, Humam, Hanif record wins in Penang Squash Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s six players reached pre-quarter-finals in their respective age categories in Penang Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Wednesday. In the third round of under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz defeated Keshvan Gunasekaran from Malaysia 11-3, 11-5, 11-6.
In the second round of under-15 category, Huzaifa Ibrahim thrashed Tam Hou Hin of Macao 11-1, 11-3, 11-4 and Humam Ahmed got walkover against Ranbir Minocha of India. M Hanif defeated Tang Sii Yang of Malaysia 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 but Asher Butt was overpowered by Kim Kum of Korea 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 7-11.
In the third round of this category, Huzaifa beat Apa Fatialova of New Zealand 11-3, 11-4, 11-2, Humam defeated Yujin Ikeda of Japan 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, and Hanif won against Arya Gondi of the US 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6.
In the third round of under-17 category, Ashab Irfan won against Akifumi Murakami of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-6, 11-13, 11-5. In the first round of under-19 category, Naveed Rehman defeated Chee Jenn Hinn of Malaysia 12-10, 11-1, 11-6 but M Usman lost to Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia 7-11, 1-11, 6-11.
Waqar Naeem was defeated by Huang Liang-Yu of Taipei 8-11, 2-11, 7-11 and Muneeb-ur-Rehman was smashed by Lee Heng Jin of Malaysia 5-11, 2-11, 5-11. In the second round of this category, Naveed beat Low Wa-Tze of Malaysia 11-7, 11-6, 11-6.
