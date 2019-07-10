Bilawal to lead sit-in against inflation in Sukkur today

SUKKUR: Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to hold a sit-in at Sukkur today (Thursday) against inflation, unemployment and distressing economic conditions.

Addressing a party workers convention here on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPPP has always struggled for human rights, democracy and Constitution and would continue doing so. He said the party has long tradition of struggling against dictators during which the party workers and family members like Shah Nawaz Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for the nation and for the democracy. He said continuing with the tradition, Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur are facing excesses with the same spirit. He made it clear to the PTI government that nothing would force them to back down from the struggle to protect the Constitution, democracy and human rights even if his entire family and his party is sent to jail. He said if “they think the party has finished, it is their folly as the party has just started.”

Questioning the deployment of army inside the polling stations of Ghotki, the PPP chairman said when the country was facing the worst terrorism from 2008 to 2013, the army was not deployed inside the polling stations, but why is the need for deploying it now during by- election of NA-205 Ghotki on July 18th. He said such steps make the state’s institutions controversial. Bilawal said the decision to keep the army away from polling stations in the by- elections of FATA is a good step and must be followed in Sindh too.

The PPP chairman said Khan Sahab has committed economic suicide by surrendering himself to the IMF. He said the prime minister gave amnesty to the corrupt mafia in the budget and punished the poor masses and the salaried class.