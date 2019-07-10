close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

KP CM discusses uplift projects with governor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Governor Shah Farman here on Wednesday. According to an official handout, they exchanged views on various matters relating to the wellbeing of the people of the province.

The pace of progress on the ongoing projects in the provincial constituencies PK-70 and 71 especially came under discussion. The governor wanted to complete all the schemes launched during the past term of the provincial government. The secretary Irrigation also attended the meeting.

It was decided that all the projects under implementation in the area especially the Uch Canal, as well as augmentation of electrification, installation of tube-wells and roads construction schemes, will be completed as the priority projects of the provincial government’s development plan. It merits a mention here that the Uch Canal originates from Warsak Dam and used to irrigate a vast chunk of land in Peshawar district.

However, after a long time, the governor in his capacity as the elected member of the provincial assembly previously had initiated reconstruction of the canal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus