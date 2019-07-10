KP CM discusses uplift projects with governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Governor Shah Farman here on Wednesday. According to an official handout, they exchanged views on various matters relating to the wellbeing of the people of the province.

The pace of progress on the ongoing projects in the provincial constituencies PK-70 and 71 especially came under discussion. The governor wanted to complete all the schemes launched during the past term of the provincial government. The secretary Irrigation also attended the meeting.

It was decided that all the projects under implementation in the area especially the Uch Canal, as well as augmentation of electrification, installation of tube-wells and roads construction schemes, will be completed as the priority projects of the provincial government’s development plan. It merits a mention here that the Uch Canal originates from Warsak Dam and used to irrigate a vast chunk of land in Peshawar district.

However, after a long time, the governor in his capacity as the elected member of the provincial assembly previously had initiated reconstruction of the canal.