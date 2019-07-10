Six of a family ‘involved in drug peddling’ held

The District Malir police on Wednesday arrested six members of a family for being allegedly involved in drug peddling.

Police officials said Riaz, Ramzan, alias Ramu, Asif, Nadir, Zeebah and Rukhsana were arrested in an information-based raid conducted in the Malir City area. According to the police, the suspects used to supply narcotics to different parts of the city.

The suspects had also earlier been arrested by the police but they managed to get bail, the police said. They claimed to have recovered seven kilogrammes of hashish and cash from the suspects.

Smuggling bid foiled

The Pakistan Customs arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly trying to smuggle one-and-a-half kilogrammes of cocaine. A Customs spokesperson said that the personnel of the Customs Collectorate deployed at the Jinnah International Airport were checking passengers coming from Dubai via flight EK-606.

The officials intercepted the passenger, Obiniya Ayzani, and upon checking his trolley bag, they recovered cocaine concealed at the bottom of his bag. The market value of the seized cocaine was stated to be Rs20 million.

A case has been registered against him while an investigation is under way. Moreover, the Pakistan Customs dedicated the case to their martyred Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Abdul Qudoos Shaikh.

Two arrested

The paramilitary force arrested two suspected criminals in separate raids in the city. According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, Zulfiqar Ahmed was arrested in an intelligence-based targeted raid conducted in the Mauripur area. He was said to be involved in a number of target killing and extortion cases.

During a raid in Ibrahim Hyderi, Daniyal was arrested for being involved in various street crime and robbery cases. The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were later handed over to police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

Moreover, the spokesman said a ceremony to hand over recovered stolen items to their owners was held at the Anti-Terrorist Wing at the Rangers Headquarters. The recovered items included two cars, 14 motorcycles, 15 mobile phones and an auto rickshaw.