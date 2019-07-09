close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Mixed fortunes for Ali in World U-21 Snooker

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan cueists are making impact in the IBSF Under-21 Junior World Snooker Championship 2019 being played in Chinese city of Qingdao. On Tuesday Pakistan’s Ali Haider won his opening match while lost his second encounter.

In the first match of three frames on Tuesday Haider beat Mehrshad Fatehpour Otaghvari of Iran 3-0 (72-0, 79-11, 80-0) while he lost to Geng Mingqi of China 0-3 with the scores being in favour of Geng 88-20, 69-38, 75-26. On Wednesday Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir of Pakistan will face Phuttakarn Kimsuk of Thailand whereas Ali Haider of Pakistan will take on Oskar Charlesworth of Austria in league stage.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus