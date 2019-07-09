Mixed fortunes for Ali in World U-21 Snooker

LAHORE: Pakistan cueists are making impact in the IBSF Under-21 Junior World Snooker Championship 2019 being played in Chinese city of Qingdao. On Tuesday Pakistan’s Ali Haider won his opening match while lost his second encounter.

In the first match of three frames on Tuesday Haider beat Mehrshad Fatehpour Otaghvari of Iran 3-0 (72-0, 79-11, 80-0) while he lost to Geng Mingqi of China 0-3 with the scores being in favour of Geng 88-20, 69-38, 75-26. On Wednesday Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir of Pakistan will face Phuttakarn Kimsuk of Thailand whereas Ali Haider of Pakistan will take on Oskar Charlesworth of Austria in league stage.