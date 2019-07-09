Youth killed for non-payment of ransom in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Police on Tuesday arrested a couple for murdering a factory worker.

Reportedly, Wasim Ahmad of Gulistan Colony was allegedly abducted by Azeem and his second wife Kalsoom for ransom a week ago. The accused allegedly tortured the youth and demanded Rs 2 million ransom from his family.

However, the couple allegedly murdered Wasim and threw his body in a pond near Khanoana Bypass when they failed to get ransom.

Later, the police started investigation on eth complaint of parents of the deceased and arrested both Azeem and his wife Kalsoom. The police also recovered the dead body of Wasim Ahmad from the pond on the pointation of Azeem and his wife. The police have registered a case.

UAF ENTRANCE TEST ON 21ST: The second entrance test for undergraduate degree programmes will be held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on July 21.

The test would be held at the main campus as well as 12 other test centres in various districts of the province. The entrance test for the MS and the MPhil programmes would be held on July 30 whereas the GRE for PhD programme would take place on July 31. Meanwhile, a meeting of the review committee was held at the committee

room of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office to review the progress being made in smooth conduct of the entrance test.

Presiding over the meeting, UAF VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf expressed his concern over power interruption during the first entrance test and underscored the need to make foolproof arrangements for the candidates as well as for their parents during the examination. He said that necessary arrangements should be made to conduct the tests in various sessions by restricting the candidates in air conditioned rooms or halls.

He asked the convener admission committee to upload all necessary information on website so that the students makeup their schedule accordingly.

He asked the IT team to transform the university system into paperless technology with the help of new IT gadgets, adding that new system would remove bottlenecks in a transparent and efficient governance system of the varsity.

To meet the objective, he assured his full support to conduct any kind of training and resources.

He emphasised the need to dedicate July 30 for holding entrance test for the MS/MPhil programmes at the Expo Center and the Iqbal Auditorium in various sessions followed by remaining tests and GRE (Subject) on next day. Dr Ashraf directed the PO Estate and the ECD to hold final inspection of electricity and functioning of all air conditioners two-day prior to the test date to ensure hassle-free conduct of the examination.

Agriculture Dean and Convener of the entrance test Prof Dr M Aslam Khan, Convener of Admission Committee Dr Shehbaz Talib Sahi, Treasure Tariq Saeed, Procurement Director Umar Saeed, Controller of Exams Dr Tahir Siddique, Food Sciences Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Community College Principal Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, DGS Director Dr Abdul Khaliq and others attended the meeting.