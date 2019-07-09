LG Khairpur official accuses MPA of manhandling

SUKKUR: PPP’s MPA Munawwar Wassan allegedly stormed into the office of the Assistant Director Fund and Audit, Local Government, Naeem Ahmed Malik along with his armed guards and manhandled him. According to Malik, Munawwar Wassan threatened him of grave consequences if he did not clear the bills of Town Committee Kot Diji without audit. The assistant director reported the issue to secretary Local Government and deputy commissioner Khairpur, demanding justice.

Meanwhile, PPP MPA Munawwar Wassan told the reporters that he had visited the office of the Assistant Director Fund and Audit and demanded the list of the employees working in Town Committee Kot Diji. The MPA said the official initially refused to provide the list but later did so on the directives of PPP’s MNA Nafisa Shah Jillani. He denied that his guards or he manhandled Naeem Ahmed Malik.