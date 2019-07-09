3 booked in FIR about death of newlywed woman in Swabi

Our correspondent

SWABI: A case was registered at the Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate Police Station against three persons in connection with the death of a newly married woman Zoha after receiving the medical report on Tuesday.

After the registration of the first information report, the police arrested her brother-in-law Mohsin and his maternal uncle Abdur Rahim.

However, her mother-in-law Bibi Khatoon secured bail before arrest from a local court. Zoha, 18, had married one Shahbaz-ur-Rehman from Gandaf village six months back. Shahbaz was based in the United States for doing business.

He wanted to take his wife to the US and was preparing the documents required for her travel and stay in the United States. However, Riaz Khan, father of the woman, said that Bibi Khatoon, Zoha’s mother-in-law was not happy and had opposed the decision of her son.

According to parents of the girl, Zoha wanted to join her husband in the US and she was bearing all the difficulties and harsh treatment in the hope that she would soon depart to the US. Riaz Khan said he knew that her mother-in-law and other members of the family had created a difficult situation for his daughter.

He alleged that Zoha’s mother-in-law and other family members poisoned her to death as they were opposed to her going to the US. He said that on the day of her death, she was talking to her husband but felt severe pain in the abdomen and the cellphone fell from her hand.

The man said that she was not taken to hospital in time, which, according to him, deteriorated her condition. He alleged that the police had initially refused to register the FIR. The police had told him that they would wait for the medical report to determine the cause of her death.

The report was sent to the Mardan Medical Complex and received by the police. “The police told me that it is a murder case and registered the FIR. The police have handed over to me a copy of the FIR,” said Riaz Khan.

In response to a question, he said the medical report was not given to him and the officials in police station told him that he would receive it later. “Hopefully, I will get a copy of the medical report today (Wednesday),” he said.

Riaz Khan said that the FIR was registered after 12 days, adding, he and his family had gone through mental agony.