Chitral lift polo cup as Shandur Festival ends

CHITRAL: The three-day Shandur Festival concluded as Chitral beat Gilgit-Baltistan 6-5 in a thrilling contest to lift the polo cup for the sixth consecutive year on Tuesday. Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood was the chief guest at the concluding day of the event at the world's highest polo ground.

In the first half, Chitral scored five goals while GB scored two goals. However, in the second half, the GB team made several attempts and succeeded in scoring three more goals. However, Chitral managed to score the six goals in the dying moment of the game.

Thousands of people including foreign and domestic tourists thronged the venue to enjoy the freestyle polo game. There were foolproof arrangements as it was expected that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the chief guest.

Minister for Tourism Atif Khan, Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, MPA Wazirzada and District Nazim Maghfirat Shah were also present on the occasion. Situated at an altitude of 12,500 feet above sea level, Shandur Festival pulls crowd from around the world.