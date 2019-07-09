SHC seeks progress report of ex-law minister’s assets case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit the progress report regarding the reference filed against former law minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar in the accumulation of wealth case.

Lanjar had obtained protective bail from the SHC against NAB’s call-up notice. NAB’s prosecutor said the draft reference was sent to the bureau’s head office pending approval. He said the decision on finalising the reference was expected within three weeks.

NAB claimed that the petitioner had Rs466.335 million in banks, that he had purchased 300-acre agricultural land as well as residential properties in Nawabshah and Karachi worth billions of rupees beyond his known sources of income.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro directed NAB to file the progress report with regard to the filing of the reference, and extended the protective bail until August 22.

Plea opposed

In another case, NAB opposed the petition of former Pakistan People Party MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani against the placement of his name on the exit control list (ECL).

Filing comments on the petition, NAB’s counsel said an inquiry was initiated against Jakhrani with regard to accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income, and huge misappropriation of funds and corruption, adding that if he were allowed to travel abroad, he would not return.

The counsel requested that the court dismiss the petition and uphold the Ministry of Interior’s decision to place Jakhrani’s name on the ECL. After taking the comments on record, the court adjourned the hearing until August 6.