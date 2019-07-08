PHF Congress meets on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) Congress will meet on July 23 in Karachi to discuss multiple issues.Besides considering ways and means to improve the overall plight of the game in the country, the newly-appointed secretary PHF is expected to get vote of confidence.

“Besides getting vote of confidence, different committees’ formation will be given final shape. The PHF’s financial rules will also be finalised during the meeting.”The Congress’ meeting will be chaired by Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.