2nd CJCSC Open Tennis from July 15

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy will host the 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Tennis Championship at the Defence Authority Creek Club Tennis Courts, under the auspices of Joint Staff Headquarters, from July 15-21, says a press release.

As many as 150 to 200 professional and amateur players of the country are expected to participate in this national event.Besides primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy has significantly contributed in organising international and national sports events in the country.