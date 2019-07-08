close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
AFP
July 9, 2019

Iran says US ‘detained’ its volleyball team at airport

World

TEHRAN: Iran charged Monday that the United States had “detained” its visiting volleyball team at a US airport for several hours. The foreign ministry´s director for North America told Swiss ambassador Markus Leitner, whose country represents US interests in Iran, that the team was detained for about four hours at an airport in Chicago.

“If America cannot host all the teams fairly and neutrally, it better stop hosting sport events,” the official told the Swiss envoy. Iran´s volleyball team is in the US for the 2019 Nations League final six. The team is set to play against Poland on Thursday and Brazil on Friday, and two out of six teams will face off next Monday in the final.

