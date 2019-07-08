Man killed amid fatal shootings in London

LONDON: A man is believed to have been gunned down on Sunday night in the capital’s third fatal shooting of the weekend.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late twenties, was found dead in parkland in Monks Park, Wembley, north-west London, just 48 hours after another fatal shooting in the area.

Police were called to the scene at around 7.05pm to find the man with head injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Scotland Yard said his next of kin have been informed, although formal identification is yet to take place, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The force believes he was killed in a shooting and a murder probe has been launched.Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “We are launching a major investigation, but we will need the help and support of the community to bring those responsible to justice.

“We urgently want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, especially if you saw or heard anything suspicious. Any details you can provide, no matter how small, could be vital.

“We need to hear from you if you saw anyone hanging around or leaving the scene, either by car or on foot. If you want to, you can call Crimestoppers with information and you don’t have to give your name.”

The shooting came after a man in his thirties was gunned down in Harrow Road, Wembley, on Friday night, while a second fatal shooting was carried out in Leyton, east London, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Phoenix snooker club in Lea Bridge Road just before 3am on Sunday. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the incident.Another murder investigation is under way following the discovery of a woman’s body in garages in Blackheath, south-east London, on Friday evening. She has not yet been identified but the family of a woman reported missing on May 15 have been informed.Two men, aged 40 and 45, and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.