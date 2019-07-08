NAB seeks report on land purchase for LDA City

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem on Monday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to submit report after every two weeks regarding land purchase for LDA City Housing project.

It has been learnt that to expedite process of land purchase for LDA City Housing project the NAB DG directed the LDA DG, Additional DG, Chief Engineer and others to come to NAB Lahore office for a briefing.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per directions of the apex court the National Accountability Bureau is now monitoring Lahore Development Authority City project. Moreover, the NAB DG also directed the LDA City development partners and consultants to appear in NAB for a briefing.

As per NAB, by now 9,000 people have bought files of the project. LDA has to acquire 9,000 kanals of land for the project but it acquired only 1,600 canals of land for the purpose. The National Accountability Bureau DG in a statement assured that the NAB will follow the apex court’s directions and will make sure purchase of land in stipulated time frame.