Coaching clinic held for Abbottabad squash players

KARACHI: A large number of players participated in a coaching clinic organised by Abbottabad Squash Association (ASA) at Jansher Khan Squash Complex the other day.

Khalid Atlas, an ASF and WSF qualified coach, conducted this coaching clinic and taught the players key squash techniques. “The aim of this event was to provide opportunities to young talented players of Abbottabad to learn about the sport fundamentals,” said Khalid while talking to ‘The News’.