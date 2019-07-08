close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

Coaching clinic held for Abbottabad squash players

Sports

KARACHI: A large number of players participated in a coaching clinic organised by Abbottabad Squash Association (ASA) at Jansher Khan Squash Complex the other day.

Khalid Atlas, an ASF and WSF qualified coach, conducted this coaching clinic and taught the players key squash techniques. “The aim of this event was to provide opportunities to young talented players of Abbottabad to learn about the sport fundamentals,” said Khalid while talking to ‘The News’.

