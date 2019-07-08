Pakistan’s 14 junior players in Penang Squash Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 14 junior players are participating in Penang Squash Open that is kicking off from Tuesday (today) in Penang, Malaysia.

According to the draws of this AJSS Platinum Event, in under-13 first round, Abdullah Nawaz has got bye and Saboor Khan will face Du Menghou of China . In under-15 first round, Huzaifa Ibrahim got bye, Asher Butt will play against Varma Vijayam of Malaysia, Humam Ahmed is drawn against Kaveljeet Singh of Malaysia, and Mohammad Hanif is to face Liaw You Wen of Malaysia.

In under-17 first round, Junaid Khan is playing against Kishovarmand of Malaysia and Hasnain Ali will face Lin Shan of Malaysia. Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khalil got byes. In under-19 first round, Muneeb-ur-Rehman is drawn against Lee Heng Jin of Malaysia, Naveed Rehman will play against Chee Jenn Hinn of Malaysia, Mohammad Usman will be up against Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia, and Waqar Naeem will play against Huang Liang-Yu of Taipei.