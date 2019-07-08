close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

Pakistan’s 14 junior players in Penang Squash Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 14 junior players are participating in Penang Squash Open that is kicking off from Tuesday (today) in Penang, Malaysia.

According to the draws of this AJSS Platinum Event, in under-13 first round, Abdullah Nawaz has got bye and Saboor Khan will face Du Menghou of China . In under-15 first round, Huzaifa Ibrahim got bye, Asher Butt will play against Varma Vijayam of Malaysia, Humam Ahmed is drawn against Kaveljeet Singh of Malaysia, and Mohammad Hanif is to face Liaw You Wen of Malaysia.

In under-17 first round, Junaid Khan is playing against Kishovarmand of Malaysia and Hasnain Ali will face Lin Shan of Malaysia. Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khalil got byes. In under-19 first round, Muneeb-ur-Rehman is drawn against Lee Heng Jin of Malaysia, Naveed Rehman will play against Chee Jenn Hinn of Malaysia, Mohammad Usman will be up against Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia, and Waqar Naeem will play against Huang Liang-Yu of Taipei.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus