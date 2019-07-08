KMC cuts power supply to residential quarters at hospital, officers club

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has begun disconnecting the power supply to 246 residential quarters located within boundary walls of various KMC-run hospitals in the city as they were using power at the KMC’s expense.

According to a statement issued by the KMC, those residential quarters were receiving power through the KMC’s electric meters due to which the corporation had been paying their electricity bills.

In this connection, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman paid a surprise visit to a KMC hospital and inspected the power supply to the residential quarters located inside their boundary walls.

He issued directives to disconnect the supply of electricity to all such quarters after which the KMC engineering department stopped their power supply. After their power supply was stopped, the residents of such quarters were advised to obtain new sub-meters so that they could pay their bills themselves.

Dr Rehman made it clear that all the residents of quarters inside or adjacent to the KMC hospitals would have to pay their electricity bills themselves and if anyone was found receiving power through a KMC metre, an FIR would be lodged against them.

During the operation on Monday, power supply to 15 residential quarters at the Gazdarabad General Hospital was disconnected. Dr Rehman oversaw the operation along with the hospital’s MS, Abdul Haq, and KMC Electrical and Mechanical Chief Engineer Anis Qaimkhani.

Meanwhile, the electrical and mechanical section of the KMC engineering department also disconnected the power supply to the KMC Officers Club at the KMC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road. The club administration was directed to obtain a new meter and pay their dues in the supervision of Sports Director Aftab. Power supply was also disconnected at 14 quarters inside the sports complex.

Six quarters in Khaliqdina Hall had their power supply also disconnected on Monday. They were directed to obtain sub-meters.