Minister briefed on Peshawar beautification plan

PESHAWAR: Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Sunday said the provision of all basic amenities would be ensured and problems being faced by the Peshawarites solved on a priority basis.

He said the government was committed to reviving the past glory of this historical city being the gateway to central Asia. Jhagra expressed these views during a meeting with the officials of Peshawar Development Authority on a developmental plan for the uplift of Peshawar, said an official handout.

On the occasion, PDA Director General Muhammad Uzair briefed the minister about the development and beautification plan. The minister urged the PDA team to discuss the problems they were facing so that matters could be addressed without delays.

Jhagra had a detailed discussion on the matters pertaining to the issues as cleanliness, water and sanitation, roads, parking, traffic and other issues faced by the citizens of Peshawar.

The minister tasked his team to visit Hayatabad along with PDA staff to monitor the progress on Hayatabad developmental plan, which consists of new amusement parks, sports facilities and public washrooms. He discussed sewerage problems which the city is facing, asking the PDA authorities to come up with a strategic plan for the disposal of solid waste in the city. Jhagra also discussed the traffic problems and received a detailed update on the Bus Rapid Transit.