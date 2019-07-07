close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
July 8, 2019

Accountability process will continue: Murad Saeed

Top Story

A
Agencies
July 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the accountability process would continue against Sharif family as it looted the national kitty ruthlessly. Reacting to Maryam Safdar’s news conference, he said she once again tried to mislead and waste time of the nation and urged her to present any evidence in the case before the court of law. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Maryam Nawaz has made allegations against the judge. He said Maryam pointed towards some institutions, but forensic audit of video can only be done if court orders or a commission is formed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus