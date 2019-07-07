ANP to ‘remind rulers to fulfil theirpromises’ in Karachi, Peshawar rallies

Workers of the Awami National Party (ANP) will fully participate in the rally of the opposition parties against the federal government on July 25 in Peshawar, said ANP central chief Asfandyar Wali on Sunday.

He was addressing the party’s provincial council meeting at the Mardan House, ANP Sindh chief Shahi Syed’s residence. Wali said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers lacked the ability to run the country and should be removed from office without delay.

He said the ANP would start its struggle after the July 25 rally, adding that the workers of his party should prepare themselves for it. ANP Sindh chief Syed discussed the preparations of the July 21 rally to be held in the Dawood Chowrangi area of District Malir, saying that the party had finalised the preparations for its protest rally against rising inflation in the country.

ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Aimal Wali would be the chief guest at the rally and would be brought in a procession from the Karachi airport to the venue of the rally. Syed said the hike in the prices of utilities and the imposition of additional taxes would affect everyone, so the ANP had to raise its voice for the people. “The July 21 rally will have a positive impact on the country’s politics.”

He asked traders and the people to actively participate in the ANP’s scheduled rally, which, he said, aimed at reminding the present rulers to stop anti-masses policies and fulfil what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership had promised the country’s residents.