QAFCO emerge winner in Doha Workers Cricket Cup opener

LAHORE: Doha Workers Cricket Cup 2019 rolled into action at MiC Cricket ground, Doha the other day.

As many as 16 leading cricket teams of Qatar are participating in the mega event being sponsored by Qatar National Tourism Council and organized under the aegis of Q Sports Qatar. The final match of grand tournament will be played on July 26.

According to information made available here, the opening match was played between Fugro Qatar and QAFCO cricket teams. Fugro played first and made 71 runs but QAFCO chased the target without much trouble and won the match by five wickets. QAFCO’s Mohsin, who took five wickets, was declared man of the match for his outstanding bowling.

LEMAX Cricket Club defeated NCTES by 9 wickets in the second encounter. NCTES scored 49 runs while playing first. In reply, LEMAX batsmen exhibited wonderful performance and won the match comfortably in just 6 overs. Abdul Irshad of LEMAX was adjudged man of the match due to his 4-wicket bowling spell.

The tournament is being played under the supervision of Tournament Director Brendan Germishuys from South Africa while Asghar Ali Bhatti is performing as Tournament Technical Head and Chief Umpire. The other members of umpires panel are: Dr AJ Shahid, Amjad Khan, Timothy Helay.

Following are the results of other matches.

Dandy Corporation vs CCC United: CCC United 107. Dandy 72 all out. Man of the Match Ashraf of CCC United (3 wickets).

Delta Corporation vs Nakheel Landescaps: Delta 35 runs in 12 overs. Nakheel 36/0 in 3.2 overs and won by 10 wickets. Man of the Match Bala Suraesh of Nakheel (30 runs in 16 balls).

G4S Security vs Pallonji Qatar: G4S 64 runs in 12 overs. Pallonji 67 in 5.3 overs. Man of the Match Rajesh of Pallonji (31 runs & 3 wickets).

Jaidah Moters vs Europ Car: Jaidah 49 runs in 12 overs. Europ Car 50 runs in 6.1 overs. Man of the Match Mufiyas of Europ Car (4 wickets).