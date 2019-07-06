Silence the golden rule for ball-boys and girls at Wimbledon

LONDON: Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios might do well to undergo ball boy and girl training for Wimbledon — as one of their rules is no talking!

The roughly 160-strong group are forbidden from talking when they are in training for the Championships as communication is not allowed when on court.

In total, there are 42 six-person teams used at the championships, largely debutants but also some who have already been at previous editions.

Sarah Goldson, who has been Ball Boys and Ball Girls manager since 2012, says the no talking rule is enforced from the moment training begins in February.

“They don’t speak to each other in training, there is no conversation,” she said on Saturday.

“They know each other’s name only when they sign in.

“It is a discipline. When they sit on the side and watch during training they are told not to talk.”

However, this code of silence for the teams — who range in ages from 14 to 18 and can take part in a maximum of five Wimbledons — is not for off the court as well.

“During the championships off-court they are having a great time playing table tennis and cards.