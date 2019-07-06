‘4,305 complaints of citizens resolved’

LALAMUSA: Gujrat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad said some 4,305 complaints of citizens have been resolved.

Addressing a meeting, the DC said these complaints were forwarded from the Prime Minister’s Portal system. ADC Revenue Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal, AC Gujrat Muhammad Jamil, CEO Education Afzal Shahid and other officers were also present.

The DC said 4,305 complaints out of 4,816 had been resolved and their report had been dispatched to the Government.

He said work on 232 complaints was underway and 279 new complaints had been forwarded to Assistant Commissioners concerned. He said the pleas forwarded from the PM portal system would be resolved on priority.