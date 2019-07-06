GB, Chitral re-ignite polo rivalry today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral will re-ignite their polo rivalry once again today (Sunday) as the annual three-day Shandur Polo Festival begins at the highest polo ground in the world, Radio Pakistan reports.
According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, all necessary arrangements have been finalised to hold the festival in a befitting manner. Polo teams from Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral will participate in the festival.
CHITRAL: Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral will re-ignite their polo rivalry once again today (Sunday) as the annual three-day Shandur Polo Festival begins at the highest polo ground in the world, Radio Pakistan reports.
According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, all necessary arrangements have been finalised to hold the festival in a befitting manner. Polo teams from Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral will participate in the festival.