Sun Jul 07, 2019
July 7, 2019

GB, Chitral re-ignite polo rivalry today

Sports

 
July 7, 2019

CHITRAL: Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral will re-ignite their polo rivalry once again today (Sunday) as the annual three-day Shandur Polo Festival begins at the highest polo ground in the world, Radio Pakistan reports.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, all necessary arrangements have been finalised to hold the festival in a befitting manner. Polo teams from Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral will participate in the festival.

