Man murders sister, injures neighbour for ‘honour’

A man shot his sister dead and injured a neighbour apparently in the name of

honour in Karachi’s Landhi neighbourhood, the Quaidabad police said on

Saturday.

They said the incident took place in Landhi’s Firdous Chali area, from where a woman was brought dead and a man in an injured condition to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Fatima and the injured as Sher Khan. The woman was shot twice and had died on the spot, while the man was admitted with critical injuries.

According to the initial investigations of the police, the incident appears to have taken place over honour because the officials hold the woman’s brother Murtaza responsible for it.

Police said that the suspect first murdered his sister at their house and then went to the neighbour’s shop in the same locality, opened fire on him and left him injured. The officials said that they were searching for the fleeing suspect.