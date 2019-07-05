DG health visits Chitral hospital

CHITRAL: The Director Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday expressed his satisfaction over the health services being provided to the people in the district. DG Health Dr Irshad Khan visited the DHQ Hospital and inspected various faculties and wards. Speaking to the doctors and other officials, the DG lauded the services of DHQ Hospital staff to the ailing humanity in Chitral being a remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.