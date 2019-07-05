Pak players enter junior squash finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players moved into the finals of the under-15 and under-17 categories of the Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship in Malaysia ensuring gold and silver medals for the country in both events.
Results: Under-15 semi-finals: Humam Ahmed (Pak) bt Lau Chris (MAS) 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7; Huzaifa Ibrahim (Pak) bt Shalini Mughes (MAS) 11-3, 11-6, 11-4.
Under-17 semi-finals: Ashab Irfan (Pak) bt Chan Greogry (AUS) 14-12, 11-7, 11-8; Waleed Khalil (Pak) bt Rajarathinam (MAS) 4-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.
