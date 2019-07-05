Pak players advance in Borneo Jr Squash finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players moved into the finals of under-15 and under-17 categories of the Borneo Junior Squash Championship in Malaysia ensuring gold and silver for the country in both events.
Results: Under-15: Humam Ahmad (Pak) bt Lau Chris (Malaysia) 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7; Huzaifa Ibrahim bt Shalini Mughes (Malaysia) 11-3, 11-6, 11-4. Humam Ahmad will play final against Huzaifa Ibrahim Saturday
Under-17: Ashab Irfan bt Chan Greogry (Australia) 14-12, 11-7, 11-8; Waleed Khalil bt Rajarathinam (Malaysia)) 4-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7. Waleed Khlil will play final against compatriot Ashab Irfan Saturday.
