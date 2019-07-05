Social service must to get a degree, says VC WUS

SWABI: Vice-Chancellor of Women University Swabi (WUS) Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak on Friday said the university has made social service mandatory for award of degrees to its students.

She was addressing the concluding session of a training workshop organised by the university. She said the university has established the Community Development Centre, where people from different segments of the society are trained.

The representatives of all police stations in the district attended the workshop. The technical sessions shed light on the importance of interaction between the law-enforcement agencies and the members of the community.

The comprehensive group discussion was also held and all the officials shared their views and experiences regarding the significance of the interaction between the law-enforcing agencies and the community.

Dr Prof Fatima Khattak said that the university believed in serving the community as it is essential for the betterment of public and sustainable development. She maintained that since its inception, the university has prioritized its strategic goals of serving the society. She said that the workshop was one of the steps for achieving this milestone.

"The gates of the university are always open for collaboration with the law- enforcing agencies," she said. The vice-chancellor said the university would develop linkages with the community for its betterment and shared the university's vision, mission and core values. Other speakers lauded the active participation of law-enforcing agencies in the training and their contributions with respect to public safety and facilitation.

They acknowledged the tremendous sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. The speakers said the training would help bridge the gap between the community and the police officials in term of interaction. District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the university for holding the workshop. He hoped it would enable the police officials to better serve the community.

He expressed the hope that in future both the organisations would conduct joint ventures for making a positive change in the society. At the end, certificates were awarded to the participants of the workshop.