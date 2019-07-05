PHF to announce national c’ship details on Monday

KARACHI: The PHF is likely to announce the details of the National Hockey Championship on Monday. The championship is scheduled to be held in Karachi from July 23 to August 7 at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium.

The PHF itself will organise the championship and is making hectic efforts to get sponsorship. PHF officials say they are facing financial constraints but will be able to organise the national championship successfully.

The championship will be played according to Tournaments Regulations issued

by FIH. Departments, regions, and provincial teams will participate in the championship.

There will be no age restrictions for the players as PHF wants to test maximum number of players. The sources in PHF said that preparation to organise the championship would be started in the middle of this month.