Mayor bashes Sindh govt for devolution of KMC’s revenue-generating departments

Almost all revenue-generating departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had been taken away by the Sindh government under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 (SLGA), Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar lamented.

He once again bashed the provincial government while addressing a press conference on Friday at the KMC’s old building on MA Jinnah Road. He said that they bore loss of Rs14 billion to Rs15 billion annually as the revenue-generating departments had been taken away from them.

“No further financial assistance will be required by the KMC if only these departments are returned to the KMC.” He said how the KMC could enhance its recovery when it did not have these departments with it, adding the city’s affairs could not be run by the entry fee of the Karachi Zoo or from the KMC-run shops’ rents.

The government collected Rs4.5 billion to Rs5 billion from the Sindh Building Control Authority and the Master Plan which were purely civic organisations and they collected Rs300 billion to Rs400 billion from other taxes. These departments were under the Sindh government.

“Citizens of Karachi have right on these resources and the revenue belongs to Karachi.” Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan and city council parliamentary leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Aslam Shah Afridi were also present at the presser.

On Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah’s statement that the mayor should increase the recovery of the KMC, Akhtar said that with resources and departments that had been given to them under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 (SLGA), recovery was not possible.

To bring improvement in the city and solve the problems, all such departments, which had been taken away from the corporation, should be returned. He said the water crisis had deepened in the city and the chief minister had also admitted the flaws in the K-IV project.

Water theft and leakages could only be managed if the government was serious about resolving the water scarcity in the city. The mayor said that under the prevailing system it was not possible for anyone to improve anything, adding that even after a passage of seven days, the power supply to the corporation had not been restored as they did not have the resources to pay the unpaid bills.

“The disbursement of salaries, pensions and other affairs are pending due to the power cut and the staff has no choice but to work from balconies.” Speaking of the revenues, he said that the KMC was dependent on its due share from the Octroi and Zila Tax (OZT).

The provincial government had taken the recovery departments from the KMC

and devolved few to district municipal corporations, which were directly controlled by the government, including local taxes, advertisement, charged parking fee, lease of Katchi Abadis and income from oil tankers parking terminal.